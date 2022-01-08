Anitta fights strangers in US ballad to defend Gkay

posted on 01/07/2022 12:38 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 12:40 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Anitta and Gkay lived two very unpleasant situations in a ballad in Aspen, in the United States. The first was a boy who had sexist talks with Gessica Kayene. And then, the funkeira had to go on an assault after another man harassed the comedian.

In a video published by Gkay, Anitta reported the cases. According to the singer, a young man made light of his friend’s work and, in a sexist speech, stated that she was only famous for hanging out with actor Austin North.

“There was a guy talking to GKay, and then he asked her for Instagram and she gave it. Then he said, ‘Wow, eighteen million followers. But he saw that we were with Austin. followers, he’s hanging out with him!’ He was an Austin fan. So I said, ‘She’s a well-known Netflix actress in Brazil.’ And he: ‘Netflix actress? So he’s the one who put her there.’ : ‘What is it? Are you saying she needs a man to put her there?’ So Austin came and I said he wasn’t going to take pictures with this fan,” said Anitta.

Also in the same account, Anitta tells that another man, clearly intoxicated, tried to bring his face to Gkay’s ass. In an attempt to defend the comedian from the harassment, the singer had to attack him

“The second was a fight between the guys separating. She hit the guy!”, said Gkay.

“You didn’t see what he did! There was a guy who was very drunk. He kept hugging him all the time. At one point he came wanting to dance with someone, hugging the girls. When he came to hug Daniela, I said: ‘We’re not interested, you he’s drunk. Please get away from us.’ and GKay playing, and he got close to GKay and I went arming myself. She had her back turned, I couldn’t see it. Can you believe you got in his face and got close to GKay’s ass? I flew there,” he began.

“I slapped him in the face when he was arriving. I was almost touching his face. I shoved my hand in his face! And I said, ‘Are you crazy, dammit? I told you to get out of here.’ happening and me: ‘This son of a bitch is reaching out to everyone, grabbing everyone, the women. And his friend came to say he didn’t do it. “, told the funkeira.