‘Anti-vaxxers think I pretended to covid,’ says Briton who became a target of hate on the networks

Abhishek Pratap

  • Marianna Spring
  • Disinformation expert reporter, BBC News

Photo of Henry Dyne at the hospital
Photo caption,

Henry Dyne was interviewed after contracting covid-19, but he didn’t expect to be attacked by trolls

One man was the target of hundreds of abusive messages after being featured in a year-end BBC News report.

Behind the attacks were anti-vaccination activists who falsely believed he was an alleged actor pretending to be ill with covid-19.

A few days after Christmas, Henry Dyne checked his phone while ordering drinks at a bar. Upon unlocking it, he was surprised by 600 notifications.

He began to despair — it was something he had experienced before — but, says the 29-year-old Brit, this time it was “100 times worse”.

