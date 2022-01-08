‘Anti-vaxxers think I pretended to covid,’ says Briton who became a target of hate on the networks

Marianna Spring

Disinformation expert reporter, BBC News

2 hours ago

Photo caption, Henry Dyne was interviewed after contracting covid-19, but he didn’t expect to be attacked by trolls

One man was the target of hundreds of abusive messages after being featured in a year-end BBC News report.

Behind the attacks were anti-vaccination activists who falsely believed he was an alleged actor pretending to be ill with covid-19.

A few days after Christmas, Henry Dyne checked his phone while ordering drinks at a bar. Upon unlocking it, he was surprised by 600 notifications.

He began to despair — it was something he had experienced before — but, says the 29-year-old Brit, this time it was “100 times worse”.

The messages were unpleasant, abusive and even threatening.

“Next time you’re in a hospital bed,” someone said, “it won’t be with covid.”

unlucky and in the hospital

Dyne’s misfortune began when he contracted the virus in the summer of 2021. He still hadn’t been vaccinated, believing his age would make any infection quite mild.

But the IT consultant — who also likes to post jokes on his Instagram account — was unlucky.

“Every time I tried to sleep, I couldn’t sleep. And then one day I woke up around six in the morning and decided to call an ambulance,” he says. “The fever and the hallucinations were the scariest part.”

In July, he ended up in hospital, hooked up to an oxygen cylinder, and spoke with visiting BBC journalists to report an increase in covid cases among young people for News at Six, one of the network’s top news programs.

“I just thought it would probably be great to register and say ‘this is my experience, it’s a lot worse than I thought, so get the vaccine,'” he says.

He didn’t think he would soon be targeted by a group of anti-vaccine activists. It was the beginning of allegations accusing him of allegedly being “an actor”.

Actor

The idea that actors are pretending or are hired to act out tragedy or a particular disaster is part of many contemporary conspiracy theories.

That’s what happened during the shooting at Sandy Hook School, in the United States, in December 2012.

Malicious deniers claimed that the parents of children killed in the attack were somehow faking their personal tragedies.

Of course, BBC News does not use “actors” and does not pay interviewees. Dyne was not paid for his contribution.

But that hasn’t stopped anti-vaccination activists from inventing false information and going on the attack.

“How much did the BBC pay you to pretend you had covid-19?” a message read. Another user stated, “You’re an idiot, man. Karma is real, my friend.”

There were much worse comments too — too explicit to be reproduced in this article.

Even more absurd theories were created as activists combed through Dyne’s social media profiles. Some discovered his LinkedIn profile, which listed one of his former employers, a company that had won government contracts to supply laptops to schools during the pandemic.

This information was, in fact, true, but he was no longer an employee of the company—the connection was tenuous and casual.

Credit, Henry Dyne

Second round

After the initial wave of abuse subsided and Dyne was fully recovering, he tried to joke about it in his Instagram biography, sarcastically describing himself as an “Oscar Winning Actor”.

“Humor is my way of handling the situation, all you can do is laugh,” he explains, “little did I know this joke would get me in so much trouble.”

The second round of assaults came after a special BBC News broadcast on December 27, called Review 2021: The Coronavirus Pandemic. The program included the clip from Dyne’s original interview.

Someone posted a video of himself watching the special, Googled Henry Dyne’s name, finding his biography on Instagram, and reading the phrase “actor.”

It’s not clear who made the original video — but it was quickly republished in anti-vaccine circles on YouTube and Facebook, before it really took off on Twitter.

One of the main drivers of this fake news on Twitter was an aspiring Welsh politician, Richard Taylor. He posted the video on Facebook and got thousands of reactions with his tweet.

Taylor received 20% of the vote in Blaenau Gwent County, running for the Brexit Party in the 2019 General Elections. He recently mounted a crowdfunding campaign that raised 61,000 pounds (£470,000) for a closed Swansea cinema after violating the regulations of covid.

Taylor’s posts said “We’re watching you” along with the video, but when contacted by the BBC report, he said by email: “In my original post, I wasn’t implying anything… It’s up to us my followers media companies draw a conclusion from what they see or read.”

“It’s a shame Dyne decided to refer to himself sarcastically in his social media accounts,” Taylor wrote, “I’ve always believed that if someone tells you who or what you are, believe me. So I would have believed Dyne wholeheartedly when he referred to himself as an actor.”

Taylor also condemned the abuses and threats against Dyne.

“I would never intentionally contribute to abusing or threatening another individual, having spent much of my professional life helping and serving others,” he wrote.

Credit, twitter Photo caption, Richard Taylor’s post has been retweeted and liked thousands of times

But the video that went viral caused Dyne to receive hundreds of abusive and threatening messages — he estimates three times more than in the initial wave in July, including multiple death threats and fake accounts created in his name.

Credit, Instagram Photo caption, One of the fake accounts created in the name of Henry Dyne on Instagram

Taylor’s Facebook post was labeled fake by information checkers. A video on YouTube is still active, as well as several tweets that went viral showing the recording on Twitter.

Meta — which owns Instagram and Facebook — has taken the fake accounts off the air.

“We apologize to Henry for the anguish this must have caused him,” reads a statement from Meta.

“Accounts that impersonate someone else are not allowed on Instagram and we remove accounts reported to us.”

In a statement, Twitter said, “We continue to take enforcement action on content and accounts that have demonstrably false or misleading claims about covid-19 that could carry a significant risk of harm.”

YouTube is investigating the video in question.

All three social media companies have condemned online harassment and say they have rules and tools to protect themselves against it.

While lamenting the repeated rounds of abuse, Henry Dyne has continued to mock his accusers, joking that he is available to “fake” other disasters.

“That’s all you can do,” he says. “Something needs to happen with social media. It’s so obvious it’s so out of control.”

Despite considering a career as a stand-up comedian, Dyne says his fight with covid-19 wasn’t very funny — and it was very real.