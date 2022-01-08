Anvisa approves registration and Brazil starts having an anti-covid vaccine with 100% national production – Health

RIO – The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the use of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) manufactured by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and which is necessary for the production of the Fiocruz/AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine. In practice, the decision makes Brazil have for the first time a 100% national vaccine, with all stages of production carried out in the country.

The Fiocruz/AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized for use in Brazil since January 17 of last year – the immunizing agent received the definitive registration about two months later. The API for production, however, was imported, as Fiocruz was awaiting authorization for domestic production.

Last May, Anvisa had already granted the Certification of Good Manufacturing Practices to Fiocruz, a step that guaranteed that the foundation’s production line complied with all the requirements to produce the national API. Because of this, since July, Fiocruz has been producing the input. Thus, the foundation already has the equivalent of 21 million doses in national API, and the forecast is that the first doses of the immunizing agent will be bottled this month.

“It is a great achievement for Brazilian society to have a 100% national vaccine for covid-19 produced in Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz. The pandemic made clear the problem of dependence on active pharmaceutical ingredients for the production of vaccines. With this approval today, today by Anvisa, we achieved a vaccine 100% produced in the country and, in this way, we guarantee the self-sufficiency of our Unified Health System for this vaccine, which has been saving lives and contributing to overcoming this difficult historical phase in Brazil and the world,” he said the president of Fiocruz, Nísia Trindade Lima.