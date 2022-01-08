Anvisa drops recommendation to bar African travelers – News

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) issued, this Friday (7), a new recommendation in relation to flights coming from six countries in Africa, continent where the Ômicron variant was identified for the first time. With the recommendation, passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, who are restricted from entering Brazil, will be able to enter the country, provided they meet the guidelines defined for other travelers of international origin.

The new guidance still needs to be evaluated and validated by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Infrastructure, under the coordination of the Civil House. Until then, the restriction on flights from African countries will apply, as has been the case since the end of November 2021.

“The recommendation was issued considering the epidemiological scenario at the time facing the new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, initially identified in southern Africa. At the time, the WHO designated the variant B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern, called Ômicron”, justified the agency.

According to Anvisa, as the Ômicron variant is already circulating in Brazil and has been identified in 110 countries in all six WHO regions, there is no need for the flow of passengers from African countries to remain interrupted. To make the decision, the agency also took into account the continued advancement of vaccination against Covid-19.

“We emphasize that the epidemiological scenario still requires concern and caution, and that mitigation measures are still essential tools for protecting the health of the Brazilian population”, ponders Anvisa, in the technical note that brings the new recommendation.

If the federal government incorporates the guidance, travelers coming from Africa are subject to the rules of other travelers. This means that they need to perform pre-boarding tests, complete the DSV (Traveller’s Health Declaration) and present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or perform quarantine after landing in Brazil.