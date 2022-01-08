AP Tim Cook received nearly $100 million in wages last year

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who celebrated his tenth anniversary at the helm of the American giant in 2021, last year received US$98.73 million in salary, incentives and shares.

This represents an increase in the executive’s earnings of nearly 570% compared to 2020, according to a document presented on Thursday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cook’s salary is 1,447 times the average annual income of an employee at the tech giant, which last year was $68,254, according to Apple’s own data.

Most of Cook’s income consisted of $82.35 million in shares awarded to him by Apple.

The executive also received US$ 12 million for exceeding internal financial targets.

Cook’s $3 million annual base salary has not changed from previous years.

Apple enjoys radiant health on Wall Street. On Monday, it surpassed the US$ 3 trillion mark in market capitalization, something unprecedented in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. Shortly thereafter, it dropped back below this mark.

The iPhone maker has benefited from strong demand for its products and services over the past two years, with consumers spending on upgrading their equipment in the face of increased work at home. Apple’s revenue increased more than 30% to $365.82 billion in fiscal 2021.