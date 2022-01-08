Apple’s CEO earned more than 1,400 times the average salary of an employee in 2021 – 07/01/2022 – Market

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s salary in 2021 was 1,447 times higher than that of an average company employee, reaching nearly US$ 100 million (R$ 567 million at current prices), a lawsuit showed on Thursday. fair (6).

In 2021, the average annual salary paid was US$68,254 (R$387,321), Apple said. The average salary in 2020 was US$57,783 (R$327,901) and the pay ratio was 256 times Cook’s salary.

The iPhone maker has benefited from strong demand for its products and services over the past two years, as people who work from home have spent a lot on updates. Apple’s revenue grew more than 30% to $365.8 billion (£2.07 trillion) in fiscal 2021, boosting stocks and briefly surpassing $3 trillion in market value this year.

Cook, whose salary remained at $3 million (BRL 17 million), received $82.3 million (BRL 467 million) in stock awards, $12 million (BRL 28 million) for achieving goals and US$1.4 million (R$8 million) for air travel, retirement plans, insurance premiums and others.

In total, he received US$98.7 million (R$560 million), compared to US$14.8 million (R$84 million) in 2020.

Cook took office in August 2011 after company founder Steve Jobs stepped down months before he died. Apple shares have risen more than 1,000% since then.

In September, Cook received 333,987 restricted shares in its first share award since 2011 as part of a new long-term share plan. It will be eligible to receive additional units based on performance in 2023.

In the United States, CEOs were paid 351 times more than a typical worker in 2020, showed a report by the Economic Policy Institute.