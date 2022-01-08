Are you having flu or Covid symptoms? See how to avoid transmission – 07/01/2022 – Balance and Health

Brazil has seen a significant increase in Covid-19 and flu cases, driven by the advance of the omicron variant and by the influenza A H3N2 epidemic, which has already spread to several states.

Faced with the scenario of high demand for medical care, even a trip to the emergency room can mean a risk for those with flu-like illness and even for those who are accompanying the sick.

Because of this, some tips can help reduce the risk of contagion while waiting to get tested or to get medical attention at clinics and hospitals.

After nearly two years of pandemic, experts say that the precautions to prevent a transmission of the coronavirus or H3N2 remain the same: wear masks, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene.

In view of the omicron variant, which is much more transmissible, it is important to consider a reinforcement of the masks to prevent an infection — studies show that masks of the PFF2 or N95 type are more recommended to block their entry.

PFF2 masks are highly effective and can block 99% of aerosol particles. The ideal is to use models that have an elastic band behind the head and keep them tightly sealed to the face.

Considering hospital environments with a high incidence of sick people, doctors and specialists recommend using them if it is necessary to seek medical attention.

“The first recommendation is: a person with flu-like symptoms that can be attributed to flu or Covid, if possible, stay at home, in isolation. If that’s not possible, or if you have to go out for an exam or something, [ela] must use PFF2 type masks [ou a N95] and ensure that it fits well to the face,” says infectologist and professor at Unicamp, Raquel Stucchi.

According to estimates made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the transmission of omicron from one infected person to another when both are without a mask can occur in up to 15 minutes.

By using a PFF2 mask, an infected patient can transmit the virus to other people in a period ranging from 2.5 hours —if the other person is without a mask— to 25 hours —if both the patient and the uninfected person are wearing a PFF2 mask.

In this way, a person suspected of having Covid or the flu can prevent the transmission of particles containing the virus to those around them or avoid inhaling possibly contaminated air, if in the end they are not infected with the virus.

“The ideal, really, would be for everyone to have PFF2 type masks, because we already know that it has the best efficacy, now for other people, who are monitoring or who do not have flu-like symptoms, any mask is better than that no mask,” says Stucchi.

It is clear that masks, even surgical or cloth ones, must be placed correctly on the face, that is, covering the nose, mouth and chin completely, says the doctor. “Mask under the chin has no value.”

Physicist and researcher at the University of Vermont (USA) Vitor Mori points out that the estimates of protection time are relative and that does not mean that, after 2.5 hours in an emergency room with PFF2, you are no longer protected. “What the studies do is to estimate perhaps an order of magnitude, but it is not definitive”, he says.

If at first the N95 masks could seem prohibitive because of the price, today there are already countless brands with different types of prices that can make your access much wider.

Good PFF2 masks, however, must have the Certificate of Approval (CA), a five-digit number that proves that it has passed tests at Inmetro. “Sometimes you pay more for a cloth mask with an antiviral technology that isn’t as effective as a PFF2. And the best place to buy these masks is at construction or PPE (personal protective equipment) stores.” , says Mori.

For Jamal Suleiman, infectologist at the Emilio Ribas Infectology Institute, the difference today for the beginning of 2021 is certainly the advance of vaccination, but even having received the two doses of vaccines against Covid —or already the booster dose— no means that masks must be dropped. “Those who have flu-like symptoms and live with other people, even if they are vaccinated, should continue using masks and monitor with regular exams”, he says.

In addition to choosing the type of mask, some other measures must be taken into account to avoid passing a contagious disease such as the flu or Covid to other people.

The so-called respiratory tag serves both the coronavirus and the influenza virus: when sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth and nose with the crook of your arm, placing your elbow in front of your face. If you sneeze or cough with your hand in your mouth, thoroughly sanitize your hands with rubbing alcohol before taking another person’s hand or anything.

Although the risk of transmission of Sars-CoV-2 from surfaces is very small, perhaps even negligible, according to studies done to date, transmission of the influenza virus through so-called fomites — which are droplets of saliva or sneezing with the virus — is already well established.

The act of placing the arm in front of the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing must be maintained even by those wearing a mask. “The ideal is to keep the mask on or even move to another, more open environment, but if you can’t get out, putting your arm in front of you already reduces the particles that manage to escape under the mask,” says Stucchi, from Unicamp.

Even with the long waits in the emergency room, the act of eating or drinking, if you suspect Covid or the flu, should be done alone.

Suleiman reinforces another behavior that should be avoided: “I see many people lowering the mask to talk on the phone, as if the masks impeded voice comprehension. It is essential to keep the mask on the face covering the nose and mouth, even more at a time of speech when we expel more particles. It is only recommended to lower them if you are going to eat or drink, and then put them back in,” he says.