Army to clarify troop vaccination after Bolsonaro nuisance

posted on 01/07/2022 9:28 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 9:29 PM



Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, Army commander, at the Soldier’s Day ceremony – (credit: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

The Army Command prepares a clarification note on the guidelines for combating the covid-19 pandemic. This Thursday (6/1), it was announced that the soldiers who returned to face-to-face work must be vaccinated, in addition to the ban on spreading fake news related to the virus. The measure would have angered President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — who is against the demand for the vaccine.

In a meeting this Friday afternoon (1/7), the Minister of Defense, General Walter Braga Netto, made clear his annoyance with the repercussion of the document signed by the Army commander, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

The protocols diverge from the position of President Bolsonaro, who has always been against the obligation of vaccination for servers. Since last year, the federal government has only required the complete immunization of employees with comorbidities, but who wish to return to the face-to-face regime. For the others, the Executive’s normative instruction does not mention the need for immunization.

Despite the Planalto’s discomfort, the Army’s directive follows a November 29 ordinance from the Ministry of Defense. Signed by General Braga Netto to enter into force on January 3, the ordinance, in paragraph 3, highlights that civil servants and military personnel of the Ministry of Defense’s central administration, with the exception of people with comorbidities and other specific cases, “will return to face-to-face activities fifteen days after being immunized against covid-19″.

According to the Army, the objective is the full return of all administrative and operational activities. The commander said it is necessary to evaluate the return to the servers’ face-to-face activities, as long as the 15-day period after the immunization is respected. “Omissions on vaccination coverage should be submitted to the DGP for consideration [Departamento-Geral do Pessoal], for the adoption of specific procedures”, explained the document by Paulo Sérgio Nogueira.

By law, the Armed Forces require its employees to be vaccinated against yellow fever, tetanus and hepatitis B.

fake news

Another point of this Army directive that bothered the Executive prohibits the military from disclosing any information about the pandemic on social networks without first confirming the source and checking if it is true, in other words, it cannot divulge fake news. The document also says that servers must guide relatives to act in the same way.

The norm says that “there should be no dissemination of messages on social networks without confirmation of the source and veracity of the information” and that, “in addition, the military should guide their families and other people who share their contact so that they have the same conduct”.