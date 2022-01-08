Army to clarify troop vaccination after Bolsonaro’s inconvenience – Policy

Paulo Srgio Nogueira de Oliveira, Army commander, at the Soldier’s Day ceremony (photo: Marcos Corra/PR)

Army Command prepares a clarification note on covid-19 pandemic combat guidelines. This Thursday (6/1), it was announced that military personnel who returned to face-to-face work must be vaccinated, in addition to the ban on spreading fake news related to the virus. The measure would have angered President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) — who is against the demand for the vaccine. the repercussion of the document signed by the commander of the Army, General Paulo Srgio Nogueira de Oliveira.

The protocols diverge from the position of President Bolsonaro, who has always been against the obligation of vaccination for public servants.

Since last year, the federal government has only required the complete immunization of employees with comorbidities who wish to return to the face-to-face regime. For the others, the executive’s normative instruction does not mention the need for immunization.

Despite the Planalto’s discomfort, the Army’s directive follows a November 29 ordinance from the Ministry of Defense. Signed by General Braga Netto to enter into force on January 3, the ordinance, in paragraph 3, highlights that the civil servants and soldiers of the Ministry of Defense’s central administration, with the exception of people with comorbidities and other specific cases, “will return only face-to-face activities fifteen days after they were immunized against covid-19″.

According to the Army, the objective is the full return of all administrative and operational activities. The commander stated that it is necessary to evaluate the return to the employees’ in-person activities, as long as the 15-day period after the immunization is respected.

“The cases not covered by vaccination coverage must be submitted to the DGP [Departamento-Geral do Pessoal], for the adoption of specific procedures”, explained the document by Paulo Srgio Nogueira.

By law, the Armed Forces require their servers to be vaccinated against yellow fever, tetanus and hepatitis B.

fake news

Another point of this Army directive that bothered the Executive prohibits the military from disclosing any information about the pandemic on social networks without first confirming the source and checking if it is true, that is, it cannot disclose fake news. The document also says that servers must guide relatives to act in the same way.

The norm says that “there should not be dissemination of messages on social networks without confirmation of the source and veracity of the information” and that, “in addition, the military must guide their families and other people who share their relationship so that they have the same conduct”.