At 40, Britney Spears poses naked and body impresses

The singer Britney Spears, 40 years old, left his fans impressed this Thursday (7th). She, who recently had the end of her guardianship after 13 years, appeared completely naked in an Instagram post. In the mirror, the cat posed as she came into the world covering her parts with flower emojis.

“The energy of the free woman has never been so good”, captioned the cat, who ended up disabling the publication’s comments.

needled your family

In December 2021, singer Britney Spears turned 40 years old. On the occasion, the star published a long text on her social networks. In the message, the artist needled her family members about the legal situation involving her guardianship.

“I had to go to therapy against my will. I was forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they could increase my success. Was it a joy? Not even. Ten hours a day, 7 days a week, I’m not lying. In this beautiful nation, it would be fair for me to dedicate my life to sketches dedicated to the wonderful therapists!!!!” she said. “I sincerely thank you, my darlings, for your efforts!!! In the end it came to this: me celebrating that it’s finally over! Kiss my ass!” she finished.

Thanked the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears recently used her social media to thank the #FreeBritney movement. On the occasion, the singer published a video and said that her fans saved her life.

“I might as well give you a hint of what I think and what I’m going to talk about before going straight to @Oprah!!!!! I mean, who knows… I know how embarrassing it is to share the fact that I’ve never seen money, or haven’t been able to drive my car until now… but honestly, I still gape every day when I wake up and see how my family and the guardianship were able to do what they did to me… it was demoralizing and degrading!!!!” he began. “I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me that everyone should be in prison for…yeah, including my mom who goes to church!!!! I’m used to keeping the peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut… but not this time… I HADN’T FORGOT and hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!” he blurted out.

Finally, Britney said that her fans have voiced her guardianship’s case: “And you in the Free Britney movement are awesome. Frankly, my voice has been silenced and threatened for so long and I haven’t been able to report or say anything and because of you and the awareness of knowing what was going on and delivering this news to the public for so long, you’ve made everyone aware. they. I honestly think you guys saved my life a hundred percent.” thanked her.