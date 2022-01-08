At least 16 tourists die in Pakistani snowstorm

At least 16 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being trapped in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said Saturday.

With about 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government declared a calamity in the city of Murree, 40 miles (64 km) northeast of the capital Islamabad.

“Local people are delivering blankets and food. Now, we are only allowing vehicles with blankets and food into Murree. All roads leading to Murree have been closed,” Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video message.

The minister said that “16 to 19 people died inside their cars”.

Army platoons and paramilitary forces were deployed to assist the civilian administration in rescue operations, the official said.

On Friday night, the government announced the closing of all roads leading to the station to stop the additional influx of tourists.

The blizzard, which began on Tuesday night (4), continued at regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. Due to the large number of visitors, many families ended up being stranded on the roads.

Local media reported that more than 100,000 vehicles entered the mountain station.

Authorities did not speak about the causes of the deaths.