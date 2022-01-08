Atlético-MG doesn’t give up on Carvalhal, but is already thinking about a coach with spells at LaLiga

Eduardo Berizzo, 52-year-old Argentinian coach, is one of Atlético-MG’s options for the position of coach

This past Thursday (6) Atlético-MG released an official statement and guaranteed that by the end of next week they will define their coach for the 2022 season. While the new Atletico commander is not yet known, the Minas Gerais club is evaluating options and a new name has emerged among the candidates to occupy the position: the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, 52 years old. The information is from the reporter of Dinsey Channels Vinicius Nicoletii.

Free on the market since October last year, when he was fired from the Paraguayan selection, Berizzo has also been through some clubs Laliga, among them the Seville, who trained in 2017. At the time, he was in Celtic of Vigo and was hired to be the replacement for Jorge Sampaoli, which went to theargentine election. It is one of the options evaluated by rooster.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Two other names are also on the agenda at the Minas Gerais club, both Portuguese: Jorge Jesus and Carlos Carvalhal. The second even had his departure ruled out for Atlético by the Portuguese press, but according to information gathered by ESPN, the current commander of the Braga is still an option.

The 56-year-old coach has a contract with Braga until June this year, however, the president of the Portuguese club, António Salvador, is playing hardball and does not want to release him before the end of the contract. The agent even refuses to lower the value of Carvalhal’s termination fine.

In addition, the coach, who does a good job at the club in northern Portugal, still has a market in Europe, such as in Spain. Atlético will need to convince Carvalhal to accept the project of coaching a club in Brazil, even in this context.

Jorge Jesus, in turn, was the first target of the rooster as soon as Cuca announced his departure. THE mister he asked the Minas Gerais club for a break and didn’t even want to hear a proposal. Atlético then left for Carvalhal and, since then, has not resumed conversations with the formerFlamengo and Benfica. In order to happen, the negotiation will need to be resumed.