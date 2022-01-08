Atlético-MG forwards agreement with Uruguayan Diego Godín and prepares an announcement in the coming days

35-year-old defender has only 12 games in the season for Italy’s Cagliari, a club he will leave to play for the first time in Brazilian football

THE Atlético-MG will announce in the coming days a new and renowned reinforcement for the 2022 season. Diego Godin, a 35-year-old defender of the Uruguayan national team, who was in the Cagliari, from Italy, and will sign a pre-contract with the Minas Gerais team.

The experienced defender arrives in Belo Horizonte to play for the first time in Brazilian football. To settle with Godín, Atlético-MG surpassed the competition of European clubs by offering an attractive sports design, in addition to meeting the player’s financial desires.

Godín was treated as plan A by the athletic board to reinforce the defensive system. At the club, he will replace Júnior Alonso, Paraguayan sold for US$ 8.2 million (R$ 46.7 million) to Krasnodar, in Russia.

The Uruguayan started his career at Cerro, went through Nacional and then was successful in Spain, first with the shirt of Villarreal and then by Madrid’s athletic, where he marked an epoch under the command of Diego Simeone.

Were nine seasons in the capital of Spain to later transfer to Italy, where he worked in the Inter Milan and in Cagliari. In the current season, 12 games only.

So far, Galo has confirmed two reinforcements, both for attack: ademir, young highlight of America-MG, and Fábio, who was on the New York Red Bulls, from the United States.

The priority now is to find a coach. Without a hit with Jorge Jesus, Atlético-MG thinks about the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal and in argentine Eduardo Berizzo.