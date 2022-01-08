Atlético-MG loses another titleholder: Krasnodar confirms the signing of Alonso – 01/07/2022

A few hours after Diego Costa agreed to terminate his contract with Atlético-MG, the Brazilian champion and champion of the 2021 Copa do Brasil lost another titleholder. Junior defender Alonso had his signing confirmed by Krasnodar. The Russian club used social media to confirm the completion of the transfer of the defender, who will now undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until June 2025.

However, Kasnodar did not confirm the transfer value. As Atlético does not officially take a stand on the matter, there is a doubt whether the negotiation is made in Euros or Dollars. It is true that the transaction is between R$ 44 million and R$ 50 million. In any case, it is much higher than the R$ 18 million that Galo spent to hire the defender. In July 2020, the Minas Gerais club paid R$ 18 million to Lille, from France, to hire the defender of the Paraguayan national team.

Alonso leaves Atlético after 18 months and with four titles won. The Brasileirão, the Brazilian Cup and the Campeonato Mineiro on two occasions. As Réver spent more time in reserve in season 2021, Junior Alonso was captain for most of the magical year experienced by Rooster. In total, there were 89 matches and two scored.

Junior Alonso’s replacement must be Uruguay’s Diego Godín. Atlético have advanced talks with the defender who is leaving Cagliari, Italy.