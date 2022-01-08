Average price of gasoline declines for the eighth week, points out ANP – News

The average price of a liter of gasoline registered a small reduction for the eighth week in a row at the country’s gas stations. Second survey of ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency), released this Friday (7), the average value per liter went from R$ 6.618 to R$ 6.596 this week, a drop of 0.33% compared to the previous period.

The survey also found a slight decline in the price of ethanol at the pumps at filling stations. The average value of the liter went from R$ 5.063 to R$ 5.051 this week, a reduction of 0.24%. The price of diesel rose again, from R$ 5.336 to R$ 5.344, an increase of 0.15%.

In 2021, the average price of regular gasoline rose 44.3%, and that of diesel, 44.6%. Gasoline started the year, last January, with the average value of R$ 4,622, while diesel was at R$ 3,696 per liter. In December, fuels closed the year with an average of R$ 6,670 and R$ 5,347, respectively.

Fuel prices were one of the main reasons for high inflation in 2021. The IPCA-15 (Broad National Consumer Price Index) ended 2021 with an increase of 10.42%, a value almost three times above the target established by the government for the year, 3.75%.