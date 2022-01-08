Avian influenza case in human is registered in England

The United Kingdom confirmed last Thursday (6) a human case of avian flu in England. According to the Health Safety Agency, the person has had contact with a large number of birds infected with the disease and is in isolation with no serious symptoms.

“The person acquired the infection through very close and regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home for an extended period of time,” the agency said in a statement. The type of avian flu strain identified in man is one of the few that can also infect humans.

“All of the individual’s contacts, including those who visited the facility, have been traced and there is no evidence that the infection has spread to anyone else,” the notice added.

A new variant of avian flu had cases reported in at least 15 countries in Europe and Asia between October and the end of December 2021. The H5N1 strain worries authorities because of its high number of mutations and the greater chance of infecting humans.

The alert was issued by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), which monitors avian flu due to previous outbreaks that have caused the slaughter of thousands of birds as well as sales and consumption restrictions, creating crises in the sector.

In an interview with Reuters last Wednesday (5), the director general of the OIE, Monique Eloit said that the organization is having difficulties in keeping up with the rapid growth of the variants. “This time the situation is more difficult and riskier as we see new variants emerging, which is harder to follow.”

