Azul and Latam postpone flights for discharge in cases of influenza and Covid | Economy

William Dotto Azul and Latam postpone flights for discharge in cases of influenza and Covid

The increase in cases of influenza and Covid-19 in crew members has already affected flights in the largest airlines in the country, although still in a punctual manner. People familiar with the matter tell GLOBO that the rate of flights that needed to be rescheduled is less than 10% on Azul and 2% on Latam Brasil.

The Ministry of Health is studying to change until this Friday the protocol that determines the social isolation of 14 days for those infected with coronaviruses, as anticipated in the Capital column. The changes would only apply to asymptomatic cases of the disease and would also influence flights.

Despite the greater number of infections, so far the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) has not received notification of the admission of pilots and flight attendants. Companies are not required to notify, but there is constant communication between companies and regulators.

The number of affected flights is still considered low by companies and the agency, but there are fears that in the coming weeks the picture will worsen due to the escalation of cases of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, considered more transmissible, and the flu outbreak. Today, infected crew members are away for at least 14 days.

As in the case of civil aviation, the reserve contingent of pilots is reduced, the massive medical license of professionals has the potential to impact operations.

Airlines confirm the increase in the number of infections, but do not reveal the number of crew members away and claim that there is no relevant impact on flights.

According to people familiar with the matter, the impact so far has been greater at Azul because the company has performed more flights and has different types of aircraft in its fleet, including smaller ones for trips with less demand.

As pilots need specific training to fly a certain model of aircraft, replacements for professionals in fleets with multiple models are not trivial.

To minimize the possible impacts of high infections, Anac has advised companies to cancel shorter flights with less demand, which can be made by land, for example, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Other recommendations have been to increase the crew hours bank in case of contingencies and emergency hiring of flight attendants.

In a statement, Azul states that “for operational reasons, some of its January flights are being rescheduled” and that “it recorded an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its crew – cases that, in their entirety, presented a picture with mild symptoms”.

“It is important to emphasize that more than 90% of the company’s operations are operating normally and that impacted customers are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other company flights and receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in Anac’s resolution 400”, he says. the company.

The company guides passengers to check-in through the app and, for those who need to check their luggage, suggests the use of digital self-service counters.

Latam Brasil stated that “for the time being, it has not yet been necessary to change its flights due to the increase in the number of Covid and Influenza cases in the Brazilian population.”

Gol said, also in a note, that it “raised the alert” for teams working at airports and on flights amid the high number of cases of Covid and Influenza.

“In recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight was canceled or significantly changed for this reason. Employees who present positive results are being removed from their duties to recover safely at home”, says the company.

In a statement, Anac informs that it is “monitoring cases of respiratory diseases in pilots, flight attendants and other professionals in the air sector” and that it maintains contact with representatives of airlines, airports, concessionaires, Auxiliary Air Transport Services Companies (ESATAs) and health and sanitary control bodies.

Also according to Anac, the passenger whose flight is delayed or canceled will be entitled to assistance provided by the airlines, as provided for in Resolution 400/2016.