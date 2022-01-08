Azul cancels five flights in Rio Preto

The administration of Rio Preto airport confirmed the cancellation of five flights by the Azul company since Monday, 3. The company said on Thursday, 6, that the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and Influenza among employees had an impact on 10% of flights scheduled for January, which forced Azul to make adjustments to continue operating. The airline did not inform, however, the number of cancellations or if there was a reduction in passengers transported.

In the city, part of the passengers went to their destinations by bus. Some managed to fit on other flights or were installed in hotels. The number of passengers affected by cancellations was not disclosed by the administration. “We did not open up our operations in detail,” stated Azul’s advisors in a note.

“Azul informs that, for operational reasons, some of its January flights are being rescheduled. The company registered an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its crew – cases that, in their entirety, presented mild symptoms – and it has accompanied the growth in the number of cases of flu and Covid-19 in Brazil and in the world,” he said in a note sent to diary this Friday. “It is important to emphasize that more than 90% of the company’s operations are operating normally and that impacted customers are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other company flights and receiving all the necessary assistance as provided for in resolution 400 from Anac”.

Azul employees received an email from CEO John Rodgerson in the early evening of Wednesday, 5, warning of the “high number of medical layoffs” in both the flight group and administrative areas. “The next few days will be more challenging for our operation as a whole and we have already started to make some adjustments to face this situation,” stated the executive in the email.

He also said that there are no interned crews due to the high rate of employee vaccination and the fact that the new variant is “less aggressive”.

Rodgerson added that the problem “is affecting different sectors of the economy, not only in Brazil, but in other countries” and urged officials to continue vaccinating themselves and taking protective measures, such as the use of masks and hygiene protocols.

When contacted, Gol said that “it is aware of the increase in cases of Covid and Influenza” and that it has increased the alert for its teams working at airports and on flights to redouble their care, with the use of a mask mandatory in all operations.

“In recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight was canceled or significantly changed for this reason. Employees who present positive results are being removed from their functions to recover safely at home,” said Gol in note.

For customers who tested positive before boarding, the company’s procedure involves three options: cancellation with full refund; cancellation, but with the full amount left as a credit for future purchases or rebooking at no additional cost.

“Right now, the company has 100% of its employees vaccinated and it trusts that only with the population that is fully immunized will it be possible to overcome this challenge that the pandemic presents”, said Gol.

Latam said in a statement that, for now, it has not yet been necessary to change its flights due to the increase in the number of Covid and Influenza cases in the country. “The company remains attentive to this scenario, which is changing rapidly due to the Ômicron variant “.

Regardless of the reason, the airline emphasizes that every passenger with a flight changed by Latam “can always reschedule their flight without a fine and fare difference or request a refund without a fine”.