Baby with only 2 months of life surprises when he says ‘good morning’, in Goiânia; video | Goias

The little Anastácia Rodrigues Santos, 2 months old, surprised the web by saying “good morning”. Daughter of two mothers, businesswomen Thays Caroline Rodrigues and Ana Clara Pereira, both 29 years old, she is the result of an artificial insemination process and is delighting internet users (see video above) .

The family lives in Goiânia and recorded the video on December 31st. Until the beginning of the afternoon of this Friday (7), the publication had almost 900 thousand views. In an interview with TV Anhanguera, the mothers said they were scared when their daughter “talked”.

“It was a scare. We have the routine of interacting and reading with her. We always record because she has Instagram. I was recording, and she said good morning,” says Thays.

Thays also said that his wife was asleep at the time her daughter responded to her “good morning” and that, when she told them, Ana Clara didn’t believe her. Luckily, I had the video to prove it. The mothers also revealed that the daughter repeats other words.

“She has already said several words like a baby, Ana, Gael. She repeats a lot what we say to her”, said Thays.

Some people on the internet even questioned whether the video was a montage. The mothers say no and explain that, since Anastasia was born, they greatly stimulate speech and interaction with the baby.

“We know she is not dialoguing. We understand that people don’t believe because even we who witnessed it didn’t believe. Another one, we barely know about posting the video, let alone making montages”, he said.

The repercussion of the video on social media was another scare. Thays said he never imagined that the video would have so much access and said he posted it just because he already publishes his daughter’s daily life.

“It was an overnight boom. We don’t understand. It was very sudden. We were even scared by the repercussions. We had no idea how far this would go,” he said.

