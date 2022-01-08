Bahia Notícias / Health / News / Burnout Syndrome is classified as a work-related illness; know how to identify

Burnout Syndrome, a work-related disease, also known as professional exhaustion, entered the new classification of the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 1st, the ICD 11.

But how can we identify this disease? According to Isadora Fernandes, psychologist and professor at UniFTC, Burnout “comes from the English meaning ‘burning from the inside out’”.

“First, it is necessary to identify the source of this person’s exhaustion, and it is necessary to have a connection with the work. So it won’t be a person who is going through personal problems and ends up taking them to work. In this case, it may be a patient who is experiencing problems in his personal life, but the focus is on work, that is, with organizational changes and the professional perspective of this person being one of the main factors for the problem”, said the expert.

Isadora explains that there are three types of Burnout Trait Traits. One of them is exhaustion, which makes a person feel that they cannot produce as they did before. From this first characteristic, the patient starts to make mistakes, forgets about things, and even delays the work.

“The second factor is depersonalization. The person begins to have mood swings, becomes aggressive at work or easily becomes sad, and can often respond rudely to colleagues”, emphasizes Isadora. “And the other characteristic is the feeling of uselessness, the person feels incapable, that nothing he does is enough, that he is not recognized and that his work is done in vain.”

However, it takes some time at the company to diagnose the syndrome. To identify the disease, the employee must have a minimum period of six months in the company. “Any disorder needs to have this deadline. In the past, for Burnout to be identified, a person had to work for one year”, explains the psychologist.

Monitoring this patient can only be psychological, but there are cases in which the help of a psychiatrist is essential. However, it is something that has to be evaluated, as many cases can involve other specialties as well, because sometimes the dimension that the disease takes on the subject’s life is not only psychic. “The person can start to have symptoms of labyrinthitis, for example, or present a lot of pain in the neck or back, and the person will have to look for other professionals”, says Isadora.

According to psychiatrist Francisco Medauar, professor of the Medicine course at UniFTC, in mild cases of the disease, the patient can be given, in addition to a leave of absence of up to 15 days, the prescription of appropriate medications and the reassessment of the patient during this period. “If it’s a more serious condition, we usually make a longer certificate and a report suggesting the diagnosis, and the patient is referred to the company’s occupational physician, who helps with the referral to the INSS”, he points out.

As the syndrome has anxiety and depressive symptoms, treatment is done with antidepressants and anxiolytics. Francisco explains that the antidepressant treats, and the anxiolytic relieves the suffering more immediately, “as a symptomatic medication”. In addition, the psychiatrist also makes referrals for other treatments, such as psychotherapy.

Regarding the patient’s return to work, the ideal is for the person to be totally well. “In case of major improvement in the staff, it must be readapted to a new function or sector. It is also important to assess the damage that that function was causing to the employee, to understand what led to the illness and prevent it from happening again with other people”, highlights the doctor.