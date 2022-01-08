Ballerinas from Gaspar and BC join the new Balé do Faustão in the Band

The Ballet of Faustão na Band is formed! There are 30 dancers for the regular cast of the program, which will air from Monday to Friday, at 8:30 pm, starting on January 17th.

Fausto Silva will present a different schedule every day, with many news, musical attractions, talent shows and curiosities for the Brazilian public. “It will be very different, for the whole family. We are keeping everything under lock and key”, said the choreographer.

in addition to 30 official dancers , Ana Guedes, choreographer of Faustão’s ballet, said that another 30 dancers compose an extra ballet. “In total, we are in 60. Officials do the opening, musical, dance the ‘song of joy’, everything”, he explained. The extra ballet will be featured in the program. “The other 30 will participate in frames; we will have dance, history, humor”, said Ana.

According to Ana, the dancers rehearse between 4 and 5 hours a day. “The setting is beautiful, there is a wonderful space to receive everyone. There will be an audience”, he revealed.

“The dancers represent Brazil and Fausto gives the girls many opportunities: they speak, give their opinion, make merchans”, completed the choreographer.

Let’s meet our representatives?

Born in Gaspar, Santa Catarina, Emanuel she is 29 years old and has worked as a model since she was 15. She has a degree in Administration and has also worked as a salesperson and in accounting.

Graduated in Environmental Management, Thainara he is 30 years old and was born in Joaçaba (SC). She has worked as a volleyball athlete, secretary and hotel receptionist. In addition, she was drum queen at her hometown’s Carnival and is passionate about extreme sports.

Jazz, baby class and children’s tap teacher, Yanca was born in Balneário Camboriú (SC). She has already acted as a dancer and actress at Beto Carrero and today, at 25, she is studying Music.

