Bank promotes this month online auction of properties with discounts of up to 60% | Properties

The bank Santander will perform a auction of 50 properties , spread over several Brazilian states, which are available for bids until January 17th at 3 pm . The offers, with discounts of up to 60% on the valuation value, have initial bids ranging from BRL 42 thousand to BRL 807,000 and can be made on the site of Sold Auctions , company of Superbid Group .

Among the options are houses, apartments, commercial and industrial properties and land in eight states: Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

The region Southeast is the one that concentrates most of the lots, with 34 shooting opportunities. At the Rio de Janeiro, an apartment with 135 m² of floor space can be purchased for R$ 238 thousand, value 49% lower than the evaluation. In Count, Minas Gerais, another apartment, with a total area of ​​62 m², has bids starting at R$92 thousand.

In the south of the country, a house located in Rio Grande, in the Rio Grande do Sul, is on sale for R$ 131 thousand, discount of 55% on appraised value. In Curitiba, in Paraná, a 32 m² commercial room can be sold for R$ 103 thousand, price 41% lower than rated.

already in the North East, a house with a total area of ​​158 m², located in the municipality of Santa Maria da Boa Vista (PE), has an initial value of R$ 107 thousand. In João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba, an apartment with 282 m² of total area receives bids from R$ 254 thousand.

All properties have condominium debts and IPTU paid up to the auction date. Furthermore, Santander bank offers financing of up to 80% in up to 420 months in the case of residential properties. For commercial rooms, financing can be done in up to 360 months.

Unoccupied properties can be visited by appointment via email [email protected]. For more information, interested parties can access the auction notice, which is available on the site from Sold or not portal of Santander.