BBB22: Learn more about the trajectory of Tadeu Schmidt, the reality’s new presenter

At 47 years old, Tadeu Schmidt is experiencing an unprecedented moment in his career: he is the new host of the most watched reality show in the country. Big Brother Brasil, which will begin its new edition on January 17, entered the Brazilian television culture after 20 years on the air and it’s a huge hit today. Now, Schmidt has great power in his hands and could mark his career forever by taking the place that was once Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial.

Born in Natal, on July 18, 1974, Emanuel Tadeu Bezerra Schmidt follows the same path as previous presenters: he came from a long and consolidated career in journalism. He, who is the brother of basketball player Oscar Schmidt and uncle of athlete Bruno Schmidt, has established his presence in sports coverage. But, before finding his true vocation, Thaddeus wanted to be a volleyball player like his brother. However, at age 17, he was cut from the Brazilian children’s team. After that, he decided to study Communication at Brasília, where he lived at the time.

His first experience with journalism was at RadioBrás, while he was still a student. Afterwards, he spent time at Rádio Nacional, until he got a spot on the extinct TV Nacional. There, he stayed for a year and had an initial contact with the work of a reporter.

In 1997, he joined TV Globo Brasília and, three years later, he became part of the sports team at the channel in Rio de Janeiro. He has worked as a reporter and presenter on TV news programs and programs such as ‘Esporte Espetacular’, ‘Globo Esporte’, ‘Jornal Nacional’ and ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, and participated in the coverage of major events such as the Olympic Games, World Cups and Formula 1.

In his personal life, Tadeu has been married to Ana Cristina Schmidt since 2000. The couple has two daughters: Valentina, 19, and Laura, 17.

Career in ‘Fantastic’

Tadeu arrived at ‘Fantástico’ in 2007 and made real history with his light and humorous way of doing journalism. He was responsible for creating a new format for the goals of the round until he finally took over as anchor of the program in 2011.

Over 14 years in the program, he created paintings such as “Bola full, Bola wilted”, “Virtual Detective” and the famous little horses, which started out digitally, later in the form of puppets. Tadeu also created the tradition of players who score three goals in the same match earn the right to ask for music on the program.

Now, in his new venture in Big Brother Brazil 2022, his salary will be approximately R$ 1.5 million per month, a historic value. The announcement that he would be a BBB presenter came in October 2021, at the time he said: “I am very happy and proud to have been invited to this mission. The BBB is a blast! It is a huge honor to do the same work that was done by Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial, two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television. And just when the program turns 20 years old. I just want to say thanks,” he said.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

