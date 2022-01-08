BBB22’s house will have neon and many colors | BBB22

The pre-BBB era invades the most guarded house in Brazil. That’s because the future home of the BBB22 brothers gained a different decor this year. Many colors . neons scattered around the house. Very chess , in the best grunge style. The bed linen, which matches the rug, which matches the curtain. The intensity and the good mix, two typical characteristics of a ‘Big Brother Brazil’, come with everything and set the tone of the ‘BBB 22′.

For an entire generation, the journey will be straight into affective memory, in a style that marked an epoch. For others, a trip is somewhat cringe, even in tacky. For BBB fans, a brand new space, full of news that will, from January 17th, be the stage for the brothers and sisters to create a new story.

Life before the BBB – yes, that once existed – and everything that shone in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s are key pieces in the new season.

As mentioned by the new presenter Tadeu Schmidt in the video above, the “pre-BBB era” arrives with everything, giving the opportunity for those who have never lived the times when the program, which debuted in 2002, didn’t exist, to get a taste of what was the trend and fashion in the past.

Whether in the decoration of the house or even in the themes of the monsters of the edition, the public will recognize typical items, present in the houses of the grandmother, mother, and inspired by movies and TV shows that marked an era. From classic video games, to jukebox and arcade machines, from rock to pop, so emblematic: trends dominate the new home.

The room details? What will be the theme of each room? How will the kitchen be decorated? The color of the bathroom? And the leader’s room? By the way, do you have the leader’s room this year? The presenter Tadeu Schmidt visited the house and didn’t find it! See below! From 8 to 80, from the most homesick to young fans, from analogue to digital natives, one thing is certain: conversations about the new ‘Big Brother Brasil’ will not be lacking.