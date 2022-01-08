Because of the covid, Weverton does unusual training at home

The goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, was one of those who re-appeared on the last day five and tested positive for covid-19. Therefore, the athlete managed to continue the preparation for the beginning of the season at home.

In the rerun, five athletes were diagnosed with covid, today, the number has risen to seven and, obviously, those who tested positive cannot train with the rest of the squad.

Weverton, with covid, trains at home before the Club World Cup Image: Web Playback: // Instagram Weverton

Weverton, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Rafael Navarro and Breno Lopes tested positive right after the re-presentation, then Deyverson and Gabriel Menino were the others diagnosed with covid.

It is noteworthy that the attitude of training even when on vacation or sick is not a novelty for Palmeiras athletes, who were even praised by the team’s physical trainer for returning physically well from vacation.

Luan, Raphael Veiga, Weverton and Dudu were some of the athletes who registered on social media the balance between relaxation on vacation and the focus on keeping fit. Weverton has even talked about “sacrificing” his vacation for the Club World Cup, which will be held in February.

Patrick de Paula, who is also out of the cast because of illness, posted a video running on the treadmill. Weverton is the undisputed main goalkeeper for Palmeiras, but the delay provided by covid at the beginning of the season could anticipate the debut of Marcelo Lomba for the club.