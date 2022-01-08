Before ‘Dawn FM’, Jim Carrey and The Weeknd had an unlikely friendship

The Weeknd presented its fans this first Friday of 2022 with the release of its new album, “Dawn FM”. With 16 tracks, the disc features guest appearances by Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and one of the biggest names in cinema, Jim Carrey.

Yes, you read that right.

In the album, the actor plays the role of a radio announcer tuning in to FM stations from The Weeknd, awakening the affective memory of the listener who recognizes the star’s voice.

Jim Carrey and The Weeknd grew up in the Scarborough area of ​​Toronto, Canada. But the actor’s unlikely friendship with the musician began in 2020 when they exchanged messages and discovered they were practically neighbors in Los Angeles, USA.

I texted him the address of my condo in LA and he said, ‘I can literally see your house from my front porch.’

The Weeknd, in an interview with “Variety”

Since then, they have become “telescope” friends. One keeps looking at the other through the porch telescope. On February 16, 2020, when the musician turned 30, even in social isolation because of the covid-19 pandemic, the Hollywood star surprised his friend.

We pick up the telescopes and wave to each other […] On my 30th birthday, he called me and told me to look out my window, and on his porch he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went for coffee. It was surreal. Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of artist.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for more decades than The Weeknd, Carrey was excited to collaborate on “Dawn FM.” On January 3, in a publication on his Twitter account, the actor did not spare praise for the album.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and made me dance around the room. I’m thrilled to have a role in your symphony,” he wrote.

I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^? https://t.co/FV2LoKLYVX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) January 3, 2022

What is the best track on the album?

the presenter of “Splash Show” Zeca Camargo has already heard “Dawn FM” and says he was infected by its sound.

Firstly, I highlight ‘Gasoline’, which is a sensational song. We’re going to dance a lot this year. The eighth track, ‘Here We Go? Again’, collaboration with Tyler, The Creator, is unexpected and almost a ballad. You can see a mutual admiration there.

‘Splash Show with Zeca Camargo’

Presented by Zeca Camargo every Thursday and Friday, the “Splash Show” takes on its most pop-oriented touch, discussing the issues that are booming in the series, in the movies and also in music. The show airs at 1pm on Splash’s YouTube.