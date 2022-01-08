Ben Affleck reveals that doing ‘Justice League’ was the WORST experience of his career

Ben Affleck last played Batman in ‘Justice League‘, released in 2017, and only now agreed to return for a final appearance in ‘The Flash‘…

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor again said that ‘Justice League‘ was the worst experience of his entire career.

“The experience was horrible for a number of factors: my divorce, being away from home, the extensive filming schedules, and then there was the personal tragedy of Zack Snyder and the reshoots. It was simply my worst experience. It was horrible.”

Affleck said he was excited to do his best in ‘Batman vs Superman‘, and the same did not happen in ‘Justice League‘because he didn’t feel motivated.

To top it off, the star said that was the main reason he hung up the cover.

“I was asked if I would like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie and I even agreed, but after a while I lost my enthusiasm and passion for this whole thing… I thought it was time to pass the idea on to someone who were more committed. It was clear that I should move on. But I still have great memories, especially from ‘batman vs superman‘.”

Enjoy watching:

Several actors reported a bad experience with the director joss whedon backstage.

Remembering that the new version of ‘Justice League‘ will be an event divided into four parts and lasting for four o’clock (what makes each “chapter” have one hour display).

According snyder promised, the new version will feature several new character arcs, including the full story of Cyborg.

And through the trailer, we can already get a taste of what to expect. And it’s delicious. The short preview alone is more emotional than the version of whedon entire.

The video features the appearance of Darkseid, Desaad, and Iris West, as well as revealing Steppe Wolf’s new look.

To the sound of Hallelujah, the trailer features several previously unreleased scenes from the version of Zack Snyder and brings a new glimpse into Superman’s dark attire.