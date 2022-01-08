Ben Affleck says his best scenes as Batman are in The Flash

Good news for fans of the Batman version lived by Ben Affleck. In an interview with Herald Sun, the star stated that The Flash, new movie from A.D starring the title character played by Ezra Miller, will have your favorite scenes in the shoes of Batman.

“I’ve never said this before, but maybe my favorite scenes living Batman, in terms of acting, are in The Flash“, account. “I hope they maintain the integrity of the material we’ve done, because I found it excellent and very interesting — different too, but not in a way that’s inconsistent with the character.”.

The actor added that the production helped him understand the character: “When I went to do it it was really fun and really satisfying, encouraging, and I was like, ‘Wow, I think I finally got it.’

Flash’s solo feature will adapt Ignition point, an iconic comic book arc in which the sprinter messes up the timeline as he tries to go back in time and prevent his mother’s murder. It is possible that the film shows an older, bitter and violent Batman.

In The Flash, Maribel Verdu (Pan’s Labyrinth) will be Nora Allen, Flash’s mother, and Ron Livingston (Evil Invocation) will be Henry Allen, father of the hero. Ben Affleck, who lived the Dark Knight in batman v superman and in the two versions of Justice League, also has its return confirmed, as well as Michael Keaton, who was Bruce Wayne in batman (1989) and Batman: The Return (1992).

The Flash is scheduled to debut for November 4, 2022.

