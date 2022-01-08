Berlin cannibal is sentenced to life imprisonment

A German court found a 42-year-old teacher guilty of murdering a man and dismembering his body to “fulfill cannibalistic fantasies.” This case occurred in 2020 and shocked Germany. A Berlin court sentenced this Friday (07/01) a professor to life imprisonment for the murder and dismemberment of a man, in a case of cannibalism that shocked Germany. The defendant, 42-year-old Stefan R., a high school math teacher, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

At the time, brutal details of the 2020 assassination dominated German news for months.

In his decision, the presiding judge, Matthias Schertz, found that Stefan R. had committed the crime “to fulfill cannibal fantasies”. “What you did is inhumane,” Judge Schertz told the defendant, adding that the case was “despicable.” “In 30 years of judiciary nothing like this has crossed my desk before.”

In addition to murder, the defendant who was also convicted of vilification of a corpse. Stefan R. remained silent and expressionless as the sentence was handed down in court.

The crime

According to the indictment, in September 2020 Stefan R. made contact with the victim through a dating app before luring him into his home. Once there, the victim was sedated with GHB (known as the “rape drug”) before her throat was slit. The killer even cut the victim’s genitalia to later eat it.

The remainder of the corpse was then cut into pieces and scattered throughout the Pankow district in northeast Berlin. The case came to light in November 2020, after human bones were found in a neighborhood park.

Police identified the remains as being 43-year-old Stefan T., who had been reported missing since September of that year.

Through the victim’s telephone records, investigators arrived at the killer’s home, where they found traces of blood and more remains.

The investigators also found that the defendant had already carried out “specific and detailed” searches in different forums related to cannibalism.

Defendant Stefan R.’s lawyers tried to argue that the victim died of the professor’s natural causes, and that he cut and discarded the body because he feared people would find out he was a homosexual.

But Judge Schertz said that this narrative of events sounded “unbelievable from start to finish” and pointed out that the “very careful dismemberment of the testicles and penis” of the victim by the murderer invalidated that version.

In Germany, life sentences have a minimum of 15 years to be served in a closed regime. After this period, the convict can usually apply for parole.

But in this case, the court found that there is a “special aggravation of the defendant’s guilt”. The designation means Stefan R. will likely not be released from prison after 15 years

other cases

In 2020, the case of Stefan R. in 2020 evoked memories of other episodes of cannibalism. In 2015, Detlev Günzel, a former German police officer, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for murdering a man he met on a cannibalistic fetish site and dismembering him in a sadomasochistic chamber.

Günzel, 58, cut the body into small pieces in a kind of abattoir he built in his basement, before burying them in his garden. There was no evidence that he ate any part of the victim.

In a more famous case, which took place in 2001 and which shocked Germany, Armin Meiwes, nicknamed the “Rotenburg cannibal”, was sentenced to life in prison. The computer technician castrated another man, apparently with his consent, murdered him with a stab to the neck and ate his flesh. The two had met over the internet. The Berlin engineer’s body was cut into pieces and frozen, to be consumed piecemeal.

jps (dpa, afp, dw, ots)

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

