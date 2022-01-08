Besides Sidney Poitier, only four blacks won the Oscar for best actor or actress – 07/01/2022 – Illustrated

The first black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Sidney Poitier, who died this Friday (7), paved the way for a generation of black artists to have their work recognized by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, responsible for delivery of one of the most important trophies in cinema — the Oscar.

It hasn’t been an easy road, however. Since Poitier, only four black artists have won the best actor or actress statuette, the last of which was delivered 14 years ago.

The interval between the awards shows why the Academy is still accused of a lack of racial diversity, which often generates protests in Hollywood.

Poitier, who received the award in 1964 for “A Voice in the Shadows”, had only been preceded at the ceremony by Hattie McDaniel, who received the statuette for best supporting actress for “Gone with the Wind” in 1940. actress could not even sit at the table with her co-stars or be photographed in their company, the same racism that had already prevented her from attending the premiere of the film.

After Poitier, it took the Academy 19 years to honor a black actor again, with the supporting actor statuette given to Louis Gossett Jr. for “Official and Gentleman” in 1983. In the following years, four other blacks would win the same category. : Denzel Washington, in 1990, for “Time of Glory”; Whoopi Goldberg, in 1991, for “Ghost – The Spirit of Love”; and Cuba Gooding Jr., in 1997, for “Jerry Maguire – A Grande Virada”.

But the best actor trophy itself would still take 38 years to return to a black artist. It was Denzel Washington in 2002 who broke the decades-long gap by playing a rogue veteran cop linked to the Russian mob responsible for training a young recruit in “Training Day.”

The same edition still marked the film industry with the first Oscar for best actress given to a black woman —Halle Berry, laureate for “The Last Supper”, in which she plays a young woman who falls in love with a racist man.

Three years later, in 2005, the Academy presented Jamie Foxx with the Best Actor Award for “Ray”, which follows the trajectory of Ray Charles, the king of soul, blind from birth, and Morgan Freeman for Best Supporting Actor by “Golden Girl”.

In 2007, it was Forest Whitaker’s turn to be recognized as best actor of the year for his work in “The Last King of Scotland”, and Jennifer Hudson was awarded the best supporting actress statuette for “Dreamgirls – In Pursuit of a Dream”.

Since then, the Academy has not awarded the award for best actor or actress to black artists.

In 2010, Monique Angela Hicks, popularly known as Mo’Nique, won the best supporting actress statuette for “Precious – A Story of Hope”, in which she played the protagonist’s mother, a teenager looking to start over at an alternative school after being pregnant by her father twice.

The same figurine was even given to Octavia Spencer in 2012 for her work on “Crossed Stories” about black women who left their lives to raise the children of elite white families, and Lupita Nyong’o in 2013 for “12 Years of Slavery” “.

In 2017, Mahershala Ali received the award for best supporting actor for “Moonlight”, and Viola Davis, for “A Limit Between Us”. Two years later, in 2019, Ali was again awarded the statuette for “Green Book – A Guide to Life”, and Regina King was awarded the prize for “Se a Rua Beale Falasse”.

The penultimate edition of the Oscar, in 2020, did not award any black artists in the acting categories. The last statuette, for best supporting role, was given in 2021 to Daniel Kaluuya by “Judas and the Black Messiah”.