: Clube do Triangulo Mineiro puts in its nets that it will prepare an offer for the goalkeeper and manages to raise possible partners for the endeavor

The week at Toca da Raposa was not easy. The departure of goalkeeper Fábio, who was very close to completing 1000 games with Manto Celeste, impacted the emotions of the fans of Raposa. Many protested about the attitude of Ronaldo, the club’s administrator, the player, wrote a text full of feelings and outbursts to say goodbye to the club where he stayed for 16 years.

Free on the market, Fábio already has a club interested in his football. It is Uberaba Sport, which competes in Module 2 of the Minas Gerais Championship. Colorado Minas Gerais posted the interest on its social networks and the club’s president, Rodrigo Alcino, gave an interview to Globoesprte.com and confirmed that he will present an offer for the archer.

“We are going to make a proposal. We held a board meeting with some sponsors who support the hiring. We are going to try, we are going to make the guts to bring it”, declared the director of the Triângulo Mineiro team, who also stated that after the post, made on Instagram, several sponsors were interested in funding a partnership for the hiring.

Rodrigo Alcino took the opportunity to give Cruzeiro a nudge: “After the club published it, every hour another sponsor arrives wanting to bring him. I will offer a better proposal than Cruzeiro”. Last month, Uberaba was champion of the Second Division of Mineiro, which in practice is the third division in Minas Gerais. This year, Zebu will compete in Module 2, starting in March. The information is from Globoesporte.com.