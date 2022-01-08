Between annoyance, desire and harassment of the Rooster, Inter program conversation to define Edenilson’s future | International

Edenilson’s situation at Inter is approaching the final moment. The representative of the steering wheel, Guilherme Miranda, and the direction will talk next week to try to define the player’s future, whether in Porto Alegre or abroad.

The shirt 8 is likely to play at Atlético-MG, with whom have a straight line. However, to close the contract, Galo needs to reach the value desired by the gauchos.

At the meeting, the 32-year-old player and the representative will explain the situation and try to sensitize people to give in to the Minas Gerais harassment. Inter wants to hear from Edenilson about his wish and if there are any proposals.

The gauchos see him as a pillar in Beira-Rio and stand up. To release it, they demand to receive compensation, which can be financial or even in exchange for relevant athletes. There is discomfort with the scenery.

Another impasse stems from Edenilson’s latest contract. The midfielder claims the existence of an alleged verbal agreement, which would have occurred when there was the renewal in 2020, to facilitate the exit, if that was your interest. At the time, it was harassed by the Arab market.

The current bond had the termination penalty reduced in case of negotiation outside the country. To hire him, it would be necessary to invest US$ 3 million (R$ 16.91 million at the current price) cleaned in the safes in Rio Grande do Sul.

Although, the steering wheel understands that the value is also for the domestic market. The current management rejects this situation, as does Alexandre Chaves Barcellos, vice president at the time of the renovation.

– There is no verbal agreement. The fine for Brazilian football is calculated according to salary – assures Barcellos.

Officially, the top assures that there is no offer from the Rooster. The soccer vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin hopes that the miners will look for the club in case of interest.

– Edenilson re-enacts next week. It is fundamental to the team, one of the best in the position in Brazilian football. An eventual negotiation will only advance if it is effectively positive for the club and the athlete. At my desk, no proposal arrived from Atlético-MG – he said in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

At Inter since 2017, Edenilson has 252 matches for Inter, just below Rodrigo Dourado (291) and Víctor Cuesta (258) in the current squad. Balanced the networks in 38 opportunities. Last season, he played 54 games, with 15 goals and nine assists.