Beyoncé’s mother posted rare photo of Blue Ivy on her granddaughter’s birthday

Today is a feast day for the Knowles-Carter family! Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first child, turns ten today. To celebrate the date, the singer’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, published a rare record of her granddaughter and paid tribute to her:

My beautiful, talented and super smart granddaughter Blue Ivy turned ten today! God, it felt like yesterday you came into the world commanding things. Blue is my little Capricorn twin. I prayed she would be born on my birthday but she did what she always does, she came when she was fine and ready three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that: ‘Grandma, you’re acting like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice as a grown-up person. Sometimes I forget she’s so young (laughs)! Blue is one of those rare talented people who know how to do everything right! God blessed me the day you were born! My sweet and beautiful baby Blue! Happy Birthday! Tina Knowles-Lawson

Last week, Beyoncé posed with her two daughters, Blue Ivy and four-year-old Rumi — the singer is also the mother of Sir, Rumi’s twin — for a campaign for her brand’s new collection.

In the images, mother and daughters combined the costumes. While the youngest is on Beyoncé’s lap, Blue stays behind holding a soccer ball.