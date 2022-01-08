Bia Kicis will be investigated by the Ethics Council for leaking information from doctors

posted on 01/07/2022 8:30 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 10:09 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) will be the subject of investigation in the Ethics Council for leaking information from doctors in favor of vaccination of the pediatric population. The Workers’ Party (PT) released the information this Friday (7/01), through the leader of the party’s bench in the Chamber, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). The measure was taken after sharing, in a WhatsApp group, personal data of three doctors who participated in a public hearing at the Ministry of Health last Tuesday (04/01).

“The PT in the Chamber decided to join the Ethics Council against deputy Bia Kicis for the criminal posture that put the safety of doctors at risk. The deputy’s attitude will be analyzed and she may even lose her mandate, which she has dedicated since the beginning to fueling hatred,” said the leader on Twitter.

In addition to the Ethics Council, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) was called in by Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) to investigate the leak. The request, sent to the PGR, is that the agency “scale the responsibility” of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and deputy pocketnarista, and “point to changes in data protection” on the part of the folder.

Health professionals Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, and Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, had their information leaked.

About the investigation, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, dodged questions related to the topic this morning. The minister said that questions related to the leak should be directed to the deputy. “I was not at the public hearing. I am the Minister of Health, not the Ministry’s data inspector”, he defended.

The report of mail got in touch with the deputy Bia Kicis, but until the closing of this edition there was no return. The space remains open.