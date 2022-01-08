BioWare aims to ‘rebuild’ the reputation it once had

Gary McKay, BioWare’s general manager, posted on the company’s official website that rebuilding the brand’s reputation is a priority for the future. We know the past few years haven’t been kind to the studio, whose best-known releases of the past five years include Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda.

“The past year has certainly had its challenges. Continuing to work under the pressure of a global pandemic has not been easy. We have had to adopt new tools, processes and ways of communicating. what makes life difficult for everyone and makes it difficult to plan for the future”, says in the publication.

“When I took on the role of GM, I talked about rebuilding our reputation, and that remains a high priority. and ensuring they are of the highest quality,” he assured readers.

“Our mission is ‘to create worlds of adventure, conflict and companionship that inspire you to become the hero of your story.’ We want our games to be released to be memorable moments in the industry. We want every game to get the kind of reaction we saw in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We feel we have the right people, the right creative focus and EA’s support to deliver on the promise “, follows the text.

Dragon Age 4 is perhaps BioWare’s main confirmed title for the future. In the same publication posted on the company’s official website, McKay promised that the game will bring choices that will really make a difference in the players’ experience. It remains to be seen whether we will see the studio return to its peak with the series.