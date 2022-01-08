BMW Announces Car Model That Changes Color at the Push of a Button

THE German manufacturer BMW has just announced an electric car that changes color at the touch of a button. The model, named iX Flow, switches from black to white and from white to black in seconds. The vehicle was presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. It takes place this week in Las Vegas, United States.

According to the automaker, the color change is possible thanks to an electronic ink, a resource named electrophoretic coloring and which was developed by the E Ink company. The ink is made up of millions of hair-thin microcapsules that have white and black ink charged with magnetism.

You white pigments they have a negative charge and the black ones, in turn, have a positive charge. When you touch the button, an electromagnetic stimulation in the casing is released so that only the chosen color appears on the car’s surface.

For now, color change is only available in black and white. According to BMW, alternating colors can impact vehicle efficiency. A dark surface can absorb more heat, while a lighter one reflects sunlight more effectively. So far, BMW has no plans to make this technology available to the consumer.

BMW Theater Screen

Another technology presented by the German manufacturer was the BMW Theater Screen, a personalized entertainment program on a 31-inch screen and up to 8K resolution, which aims to transform the rear of vehicles into a “cinema room”, with surround sound and 5G connectivity.

My Mode Theater adjusts the vehicle’s different functions to provide passengers with an immersive environment. Among the functions that can be adjusted are: lowering the movie screen, turning off the interior lights and lowering the curtains.