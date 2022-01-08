BMW Introduces Color Changing Car; see how it works – Época Negócios

Yadunandan Singh

bmw (Photo: Disclosure/BMW)

For the presentation, a simulation of how the car might look was used (Photo: Disclosure/BMW)

THE BMW was one of the companies that brought innovative launches in this edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the biggest technology fair in the world that takes place until tomorrow in Las Vegas (USA). The German company announced a color changing car with just one button.

In the ad, the company explained that the vehicle comes with a kind of electronic ink that can change color depending on the weather, traffic conditions and the taste of whoever is behind the wheel.

The vehicles are not in production yet and do not even have an estimated date to enter the automaker’s portfolio. For the presentation, a simulation of how the car might look was used.

Called BMW iX Flow with E Ink, the model uses E Ink technology, created in 1997 and used on a large scale in electronic devices, but never in the automotive industry. In cars, it will work applied to a type of membrane in the vehicle body.

In these membranes, millions of microcapsules with negatively charged white and positively charged black pigment will change depending on the configuration. Applying an electrical charge to the material will be able to change the vehicle’s color in an instant.

“It gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality, or even the pleasure of redefining themselves every time they sit in the car,” said Stella Clarke, head of the project.

