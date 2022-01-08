Bolsonaro charges Braga Neto, and Army tries to explain vaccine requirement – 07/01/2022

As highlighted by the newspaper O Globo, after Bolsonaro’s irritation, the order was for the Army to better explain the measure and now the military is working to prepare an official note.

The information was confirmed with two sources by the column, who said that the text was being finalized. Despite this, until the beginning of this Friday night (13) the note had not been published.

Defense already had ordinance

Military sources heard by the column tried to minimize the wear and recall that the Ministry of Defense had already published an ordinance with similar content at the end of last year.

Ordinance (4,855), which deals with the gradual return to face-to-face activities, provides that “the civil servants and soldiers of the Ministry of Defense’s central administration, with the exception of those referred to in the hypotheses of article 4, will return to face-to-face activities for fifteen days after having been immunized against COVID-19”.

Despite this, in Defense, aides to the minister deny that it is a requirement for vaccination.

Article 4 cited in the excerpt of the ordinance provides for some exceptions, such as risk factors or pregnancy, for the return of face-to-face work.

Campaign for vice?

Braga Neto’s growing obedience to Bolsonaro’s claims evidence, in the assessment of some military and government sources, the minister’s eagerness to qualify for a vacancy as vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket in the 2022 elections.

Braga Neto’s name for the post has been circulating since the end of last year, but the viability of a ticket with the military ally does not appeal to the president, who defends a political name that can garner more votes.