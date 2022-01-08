Bolsonaro fights against vaccinating children while hiding food inflation – 08/01/2022

Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his government and allies have stepped up their attacks on vaccinating children against covid-19, using lies and soft bodies, this week. This has served to reduce attention to the president’s lack of commitment to the tragedies of the rains in Bahia and to his incompetence in the face of uncontrolled inflation.

On the one hand, the package of lies served to feed the denial followers, who are still willing to go to war in the elections for the president. To generate indignation and, therefore, free media, Bolsonaro called those who wait anxiously to vaccinate children as “perverts”, attacked Anvisa for releasing the immunizing agent for those between 5 and 11 years old and used his own daughter for political purposes, when say she will not be vaccinated.

On the other hand, the sabotage of childhood vaccination perpetrated by him, by his minister of Health and allies, such as federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), who went so far as to disclose data from rational doctors so that they would suffer harassment on social networks, helped to throw smokescreens. Both on the lack of actions of the federal government in the face of the rains and in the face of the chaos in the economy.

After ignoring Bahia and taking a vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina, enjoying jet skiing and racing cars, Bolsonaro organized a carnival at the hospital, taking advantage of an intestinal obstruction caused by an unchewed shrimp. The president’s health requires care after the stab wound. But he used the victimization itself to hide from the news the 26 deaths, 520 injured and 850,000 affected by the rain in southern Bahia – numbers for which he was being charged.

A pattern thus follows, as his July 2021 internment was used to distract the allegations against his government brought by Covid’s CPI.

In addition, the year starts with prospects of zero growth or very close to it, low generation of quality jobs and a drop in the average income of Brazilians. This mainly affects the most vulnerable population, a group that overwhelmingly supports former president Lula according to voter intention polls.

Coffee powder rose more than 112% in Vitória, according to Dieese

Dieese (Interunion Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) announced, this Friday (7), that the value of the basic food basket increased in 2021 in all 17 capitals analyzed monthly by the institute. The most significant increases were in Curitiba (16.30%), Natal (15.42%), Recife (13.42%), Florianópolis (12.02%) and Campo Grande (11.26%).

Between December 2020 and December 2021, the price of prime beef rose 18.76% in Porto Alegre, sugar soared 73.25% in Curitiba, soy oil rose 12.08% and coffee powder 112, 44% in Vitória, a kilo of tomatoes climbed 102.29% in Natal.

There is a part of inflation that is the direct fault of the government, which fuels political instability in the country, contributing to the rise of the dollar. The more expensive dollar increases even more the price of fuel, which had already risen in the international market, causing inflation to grow even more here.

Given this, the R$400 he is paying as Brazil Aid to poor families may not tickle his approval ratings and his voting intentions. In December 2021, the highest cost of the food basket was in São Paulo (BRL 690.51), then in Florianópolis (BRL 689.56) and then in Porto Alegre (BRL 682.90 ).

Also on Friday, Bolsonaro vetoed the proposal that allows for a new installment of debts of individual microentrepreneurs and micro and small companies registered with Simples Nacional. In this way, it adopted a weight and two measures: for the little ones, strict obedience to the laws. For the big ones, the advantages of those who have the power to lobby.

Among the justifications presented, the fact that the project did not present a compensation forecast in the 2022 budget, causing the government to disregard the Fiscal Responsibility Law. But his government did not adopt the same justification when it sanctioned the law that extended the exemption from the payroll of 17 economic sectors, including the textile, animal protein, civil construction, communication, road transport industry, on the 31st. December 2021.

Almost three years have passed and Jair continues with the golden shower tactic, adopted in the 2019 carnival, to mobilize and distract. We have a president who doesn’t just play with children’s lives, who doesn’t have employment policies, who uses the country’s economy for re-election only, who helps to cause hunger. We also have a president who shoves us into an ongoing Groundhog Day, in a terrible lack of creativity.