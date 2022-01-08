Bolsonaro makes mistakes in the way he communicates, but buys a fight against authoritarianism, says Constantino

Commentators on Jovem Pan’s 3-in-1 program analyzed the president’s recent statements on child immunization

Photo: José Dias/PR In an interview, Bolsonaro returned to attack childhood vaccination against Covid-19



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to attack the childhood vaccination Against the Covid-19. In an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, Bolsonaro minimized the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in this age group. “You are going to vaccinate your child against something that the young person, by himself, catching the virus, the possibility of him dying is almost zero. What’s behind this? What is Anvisa’s interest behind this? What is the interest of people with vaccines? Is it for your life? Is it for your health? If it were, they would be worried about other diseases in Brazil, because they aren’t. As these are children, don’t get carried away by advertising, talk to your neighbors. How many kids have contracted Covid-19 and absolutely nothing happened?” Bolsonaro said. Part of the president’s statement contradicts the Ministry of Health, which has recorded 388 deaths of children between 5 and 11 years old since the beginning of the pandemic.

During your participation in the program 3 in 1, gives Young pan, the commentator Rodrigo Constantino analyzed Bolsonaro’s statements, saying that the president makes mistakes in the way he communicates with the population, but that, even so, he is picking up a fight against mass hysteria and authoritarianism involving childhood vaccinations. “Once again, the president makes mistakes in the way he communicates. He’s picking a fight almost single-handedly between the world’s leaders. Everyone is embarking on mass hysteria and authoritarianism. Vaccination passport, vaccinating children repeating that ‘it’s not experimental’ when the agreement itself says it is. There’s a lot of weird and suspicious stuff. They are hyper-dimensioning the risk. Three hundred deaths in two years in a universe of tens of millions is not something that, if a person knows how to do the math, they stop leaving the house, get scared and start putting a substance that is under study in their child’s body. was a guinea pig. There is an exaggeration. But Bolsonaro could say this with a greater effort not to sound like someone who is ignoring the very rare cases that happen,” Constantino said.

Check out the program for this Friday, 7: