Bolsonaro presses, and the Army prepares a note to ‘clarify’ that he did not require a vaccine

By political pressure from the government Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Command of the Army decided to prepare a clarification note on the directive of the general commander, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira, edited to regulate the return to face-to-face work in the troop, with a “green” sign for the already vaccinated military. The statement should be posted on the Army’s Social Communication Center page.

The interpretation that the general’s directive was a way of charging “vaccination passport”, which the president rejects, generated demands for explanations by the defense minister, Walter Braga Netto, spokesman for Bolsonaro at the generalate.

The minister met with commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force this Friday, the 7th, to discuss the olive directive. The vaccine theme is considered “sensitive” in Defense, as it became the president’s political flag. There were charges from Braga Netto. Privately, officials comment that the minister has given clear signs of not wanting to offend Bolsonaro as he tries to make himself viable as a potential vice-presidential candidate.

as the state reported, the guideline instructed officials in senior positions to evaluate the return to the face-to-face regimen of those already vaccinated, fifteen days after immunization. However, the directive did not contain a total veto on the return of non-vaccinated people. There was a loophole in the text for military personnel without full vaccinations to submit for analysis of the circumstances, on a case-by-case basis, to the General Personnel Department, the DGP, which has a Health area and a committee related to the prevention of covid-19. Despite this, Braga Netto himself issued a similar ordinance that came into force at the turn of the year. By standardizing the gradual return to the ministry, he determined that administrative staff should return to face-to-face activities fifteen days after having been immunized against covid-19.

In addition, the general content of General Paulo Sérgio’s new directive is to make the carrying out of activities and training in the barracks more flexible, instead of restricting them. She recommends, however, the adoption of measures to prevent contamination, in order to be able and therefore, expressly speaks of “the use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene”, measures whose effectiveness Bolsonaro questions, despite scientific evidence and recommendations Sanitary.

The commander-general’s document reproduces an order not to spread false news about the new coronavirus pandemic on the internet. This part of the regulation is not new either, as it had been in force since March 2020, issued by the then general commander, General Edson Leal Pujol.

know more

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Young man records the moment when a woman dies without knowing it was her mother

+ GO: Young man dies of electrical discharge when using cell phone he was charging

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

