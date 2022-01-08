Bolsonaro sanctions law altering solar energy subsidy; see what changes | Economy

Peter Knoth Measure changes subsidies for solar energy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, this Friday (7), the bill that tries to put an end to subsidies for consumers who produce their own energy. The so-called distributed generation is done, in most cases, by solar panels installed in houses or condominiums.

The new rules also apply to so-called “solar farms”, when a customer uses solar energy but it is being generated outside their home or office.

Deadline for end of exemptions

CURRENT CUSTOMERS:

The proposal maintains the exemption from sectorial charges until 2045 for those who already have the structures installed today.

NEW CLIENTS:

For those who install their card in the future, fees will be collected gradually. The transfer of charges starts at 15% in 2023 and gradually increases until reaching 100% in 2029.

FOR WHOM IT IS INSTALLING:

Consumers who request access to the distributors’ network within 12 months after the publication of the new legislation will also benefit from the total exemption from charges and fees until 2045.

other changes

The costs to subsidize solar energy will be transferred to the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sector fund used to pay for various programs, such as the social tariff.

In addition, the bill institutes the Social Renewable Energy Program, which will be aimed at investments in the installation of photovoltaic systems (for solar energy generation) and other renewable sources for low-income consumers.

Current rules are controversial

Currently, when a consumer joins distributed generation, he starts producing energy at home or at work. You can also use solar farm systems.

This energy can be consumed immediately or, in case of surplus, be transmitted to the distribution network and compensated later. In this case, the distribution network ends up working as a battery.

The current rule provides incentives for those who participate in this system, including exemption from payment of fees for the use of the electricity system, such as exemptions from electricity transmission tariffs and sector charges.

These amounts today end up being paid by those who do not have distributed generation systems. Therefore, there is a cross subsidy.

In other words, those who adopt solar systems do not pay for the use of the network. This cost, which does not cease to exist, is shared with those who do not have solar energy at home.

The subsidy was created to encourage the adoption of cleaner energy because the costs were so high. But in recent years, the cost of solar energy has dropped.

The project approved on Thursday provides that those who participate in the compensation system must pay only the tariff for using the wire in the distribution network on the portion of excess electricity that was compensated.

‘tax the sun’

The matter took shape after the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) tried to change the rules for the sector, in 2019.

President Jair Bolsonaro complained of what he called an attempt to “tax the sun.” The proposal has always dealt with payment for the use of the network. If a customer doesn’t use the distribution network, he doesn’t need to pay anything.

With the controversy, Congress called the discussion to itself and ended up approving the matter this week.