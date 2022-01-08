Bolsonaro sanctions law for those who produce their own energy

This Friday (7), President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned the law that institutes the legal framework for the generation of energy itself. After a transitional period, consumers will only be able to pay the tariff for that distribution, including renewable sources. Among them are photovoltaic, wind, hydroelectric and biomass solar energy. The systems that are already in operation and also the new requests for 500 kW, which occurred 12 months after the law was published, will also be able to benefit until 2045.

The expectation of the Brazilian Association of Solar Panels (Absolar) is that the framework will contribute to a reduction of up to R$173 billion in consumer electricity costs by 2050.

understand the new law

Currently, distributed energy generation projects have a compensation system. In practice, the consumer receives a credit on the electricity bill for the positive balance of the energy generated and inserted into the network, with the due discount on consumption. The segment is also exempt from some tariffs. With the legal framework, there will be a specific tariff for the sector, the TUSD Fio B or tariff for the use of the distribution system.

Now, subsidies are guaranteed until 2045. According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the project will prevent the costs of distribution to consumers from being passed on to others in the regulated market, that is, the framework made a separation, ensuring the benefits to those who invest in capturing their own energy.

The project also ensures access to the distribution network for those who place an order within one year of publication this Friday (7) in the Diário Oficial da União.

Solar panels at Parque Villa Lobos, in São Paulo. Despite the advantages of using solar energy, only 2% of the Brazilian energy matrix uses this source; legal framework can help improve this situation Image: ADVTP – Shutterstock

presidential vetoes

President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed two points in the legal framework. One in relation to the floating solar plants that are located in the hydroelectric reservoirs. Unlike the initial project, they cannot be considered as distributed micro and mini generation.

Mini-generation was also not included in infrastructure projects. Now, the regulation of the legal framework will be under the responsibility of the National Energy Policy Council and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Solar power is still little explored in the country

Increasingly popular, solar roofs already represent around 57% of the power of a plant in Itaipu, which supplies part of Brazil and Paraguay.

The advantage is that solar energy does not need to deforest forests and all the problems related to power plant works, such as the removal of families, interference with biodiversity and high public expenditures.

Including, solar energy is one of the bets of the authorities who gathered at Cop26, the Climate Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland. However, solar energy is used by only 2% of the Brazilian energy matrix, despite the country having one of the best irradiations throughout the year.

