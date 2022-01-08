Bolsonaro vetoes project that would allow refills for MEIs and Simples

After signaling that he would approve the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp), which would allow the renegotiation of R$ 50 billion in debts for small companies that fall under the Simples and Individual Micro-entrepreneur (MEI) regimes. Jair Bolsonaro backed down and fully vetoed the proposal. The presidential veto was disclosed in this Friday’s (7/1) edition of the Diário Oficial da União.

In the message addressed to the president of the Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Bolsonaro says that the veto is justified by “unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest”, because “in establishing the tax benefit, it would imply a waiver of revenue”. This, in the government’s view, goes against the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the Budget Guidelines Law.

The debt installment program could allow the renegotiation of R$ 50 billion that the government charges individual entrepreneurs and micro and small businesses.

According to the bill approved by Congress, the debt could be paid in installments in up to 15 years, with discounts proportional to the drop in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, after payment of a down payment.

The measure, if approved, would benefit 16 million individual micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The presidential veto will still be voted on by Congress, but there is no scheduled date for this to occur.

