Bolsonaro’s veto on Refis causes reaction in Congress

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fully vetoed the Complementary Law Project (PLP) No. 46/21, which institutes the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp). The veto prevents thousands of micro and small companies indebted to the Federal Revenue Service from renegotiating tax debts estimated at R$50 billion and, thus, being able to join or remain enrolled in Simples. Parliamentarians announce that they will work in Congress to overturn the veto.

On Thursday night, the president even expressed his intention to sanction the law to interlocutors, but ended up giving in to arguments from the government’s economic and legal areas. In justifying the veto, the Palácio do Planalto states that the proposal did not make “mention as to the financial amounts involved and which expenses would be impacted by the suppressed resources”. According to the Ministry of Economy, there is also “a vice of unconstitutionality and contrary to the public interest, since, by instituting the tax benefit, the proposal would imply a waiver of revenue”. According to the folder, the total waiver was estimated at R$ 1.2 billion, of which 489 million in 2022.

For the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber of Deputies and president of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front (FPE), deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), the argument is unfounded, because with the installment payment, the money would return to the government’s cash. “If you break down (debts), they will be paid. The government vetoed the possibility of receiving these amounts,” he said. The congressman added that the veto prevents companies from generating jobs. “This is not a tax waiver, it is a special debt installment and, even if that were the case, the value is very small, approximately R$ 500 million in 2022”, he stated.

According to Bertaiolli, there would be another reason for the president to opt for the veto: the prohibition of the electoral law for the government to grant benefits in election years. According to the deputy, the government lost the opportunity to enact the law until December 31st. “There is prohibition in the electoral law that can prohibit a Refis in an election year. Therefore, when in doubt, (Bolsonaro) preferred to veto.” In the opinion of the congressman, the government was wrong and generated, yet, another bad effect: the impediment for micro and small companies to confirm their adhesion to Simples, whose deadline runs until January 31st. This, according to him, would be synonymous with condemning the closure. “The effect is now unemployment,” he said.

Fernando Lima, a tax lawyer and partner at Lavocat Advogados, explains that the Electoral Law, in paragraph 10, article 73, expressly prohibits the distribution of benefits by the public administration in an election year. “The measure is designed to prevent the incumbent president from using the state machine to gather votes for a possible reelection,” he explained. He pondered that it is not certain that the authorization of the Relp would frame the president in this provision, making him ineligible, but, as the jurisprudence of the TSE is not so clear, it is believed that the veto sought to protect the campaign for a possible reelection.

According to deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB), coordinator of the FPE, the Congress will prioritize the social appeal of the project and “will overturn the veto at the first opportunity after work resumes”. Other parliamentarians join in with him. “I believe that (Congress) will overturn (the veto),” said the leader of Citizenship in the Chamber, Alex Manente (SP). The deputy, however, informed that the party will still discuss the issue further.

However, as the parliamentary recess only ends in February, the overthrow would only happen after the deadline for companies to opt for the Simples Nacional regime. Without the Relp, many defaulting companies would not be in a position to comply with the regime, therefore, for them, the reversal of the veto in February would be useless. Therefore, the extension of the deadline of January 31 for joining Simples was already discussed yesterday. This would give the government, parliamentarians and companies time to negotiate a way out of the imbroglio.