Boninho unleashes new puzzle about brothers’ identity · TV News

JB de Oliveira, o Boninho, took advantage of a trip to New York to unleash a new puzzle about the identity of the participants of Big Brother Brasil 22. This Friday (7), the director repeated the enigmatic strategy and warned fans of the reality that the next riddles will be revealed on Sunday (9), during the Fantástico.

“It’s 1°C, feeling like -5°C. I looked all over New York and I think there are some clues for you with this look here. Let’s check it out?” Boninho said while presenting the cityscape in a published video on Instagram.

Then, the person responsible for Globo’s reality shows shared a new sequence of riddles to the public. Check out the list:

+ 11 = 2;

There are those who like to maintain their pose;

Who loves a good project;

Falls within;

Firm as a rock;

Loves a different look;

She only has the face of a saint;

It could be on Broadway;

On January 2, Boninho had released the first sequence of clues about the attraction’s participants. Remember the tips:

2022 – 22;

“Q” has;

It also has “Bá”;

A country has;

It has a repeated name;

How about “Ro”;

Some people have two letters in their name;

There are those who come and go;

It has a mother;

There are mixed people;

On Twitter, internet users stated that Ellen Roche, Tiago Abravanel, Julia Gama and Inês Brasil could be some of the answers to the new puzzles.

Under the command of Tadeu Schmidt, BBB22 opens on January 17th. CAT BBB, the reality’s comedy, will be led by Dani Calabresa, after Rafael Portugal leaves. Among the famous candidates for confinement are Arthur Aguiar, Naiara Azevedo and Sammy Lee.

Check out the video and some tweets about the case:

Boninho’s spoilers: could be on Broadway TIAGO ABRAVANEL #BBB22pic.twitter.com/2nKPODASGI — Guga do Vigor🎓💥🔥 (@pedrogugabr) January 7, 2022