Botafogo announces midfielder Fabinho, ex-Ceará, for his return to Serie A season | firefight

Botafogo announced, this Friday, the player Fabinho, to reinforce the midfield sector of Enderson Moreira’s team. He is the third player announced by the club and will have a contract until the end of 2022. The defensive midfielder was free on the market and played for Ceará last season. In 2021, he played 21 matches for Ceará, 17 as a starter, scored a goal and provided an assist.
Fabinho was in Ceará last season — Photo: JL Rosa/SVM
Fabinho fluctuated a lot in the last season for Ceará. With medical problems, he alternated between starting and booking throughout the year. In the final stretch, he regained space with the arrival of coach Thiago Nunes. Although the year was not the best, the player played 138 matches for Ceará, over four years.
At 35, the steering wheel is an old acquaintance of coach Enderson Moreira. The two worked together at Fabinho’s former club. In addition to Ceará, he collects tickets for Internacional, Figueirense and América-RN.
Check out Fabinho’s last goal for Ceará
Botafogo signings for the 2022 season
- Defender: Klaus
- Steering wheel: Fabinho
- Attacker: Vinicius Lopes
— Photo: Disclosure