Botafogo announces midfielder Fabinho, ex-Ceará, for his return to Serie A season | firefight

Botafogo announced, this Friday, the player Fabinho, to reinforce the midfield sector of Enderson Moreira’s team. He is the third player announced by the club and will have a contract until the end of 2022. The defensive midfielder was free on the market and played for Ceará last season. In 2021, he played 21 matches for Ceará, 17 as a starter, scored a goal and provided an assist.