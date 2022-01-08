Botafogo makes a bid for Cléber, striker from Ceará; president of Grandpa confirms, but guarantees: ‘It won’t’ | Venetian Column



Cléber, Ceará forward

Published 07/01/2022

After defender Klaus and defensive midfielder Fabinho, Botafogo tried, in recent days, to hire another player who played for Ceará in 2021. He is forward Cléber. According to a source at Alvinegro from Rio de Janeiro, the proposal was sent to Grandpa, who made financial demands.

The report got in touch with the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, who confirmed Botafogo’s proposal for Cléber, but guaranteed that he will not release the striker for the Rio team:

“It won’t. It won’t walk. I won’t open it (when asked about the details of Botafogo’s offer),” said Grandpa’s agent.

The report tried to contact Botafogo’s board of directors to hear the Rio team’s version, but until publication, it was unsuccessful.

Recently, Ceará almost lent Cleber to Al Wasl, from the United Arab Emirates. Negotiations reached the final stages of negotiation, but, at the last minute, the “sheiks” gave up on paying to have the athlete and changed their target.

Cléber arrived in Ceará in 2020. So far, he has made 82 games and scored 14 goals. In addition to Grandpa, he has already worn the shirts of Icasa, Barbalha and Vitória-BA. The striker was a key player in the title of the Copa do Nordeste in 2020. His current contract runs until 2024.