Botafogo presents the first reinforcements of the 2022 season: Defender Klaus and forward Vinícius Lopes | firefight

Botafogo presented, this Friday, the first two reinforcements for the season that marks the return to Serie A. Defender Willian Klaus, ex-Ceará, and forward Vinícius Lopes, ex-Goiás, participated in the press conference at Nilton Saints.

1 of 4 Botafogo presents striker Vinícius Lopes, ex-Goiás, and defender Klaus, ex-Ceará — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR Botafogo presents forward Vinícius Lopes, ex-Goiás, and defender Klaus, ex-Ceará — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR

Defender Klaus was the first to speak at the presentation press conference. He declared to be very happy with the arrival. Last season, the 27-year-old player played in 14 matches for Ceará and scored a goal. The defender also spoke about being prepared to help Botafogo in the current season, after accessing the first division:

– Yes, I feel prepared to help the club in Serie A. I’ve been playing Serie A for 5 years and I believe I’m prepared and I’ll give my best on the field.

2 of 4 Defender Klaus, ex-Ceará, new Botafogo reinforcement — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR Defender Klaus, ex-Ceará, new Botafogo reinforcement — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR

The player joins the squad as an option for Enderson Moreira’s defensive system. Last season, the central defense duo formed by the experienced Joel Carli and the young Kanu was one of the symbols of the access campaign. The new hire of alvinegro spoke about the first contact with the cast, and said he believes that the cast with different ages can be positive for the performance of the season.

– In those days in the first trainings I was very well received by the group and I know there is a mix of experienced players and younger players and I think we can take advantage of that on the field and I will always do my best in training to be able to be related between the eleven and be able to act in the best possible way – said the player.

The 1.87m defender has aerial play as one of his main qualities. Right-handed, stated that he can act on both sides, but that he is more familiar with the right side. Klaus also commented on the quality of the cast, and praised the spirit of leadership, which he said is fundamental in building a strong cast.

– I think leadership is very important within a cast. It makes everyone stronger and this is a characteristic I have. I like to guide my teammates a lot, I think it makes our work on the field easier, and to achieve success in matches. I hope to be able to do that and show this personality that I have here in Botafogo as well – Klaus added, stating that the opportunity to defend the alvinegra colors is a reason to be proud, and that the expectation is for a great season.

Vinícius Lopes arrived at Botafogo, after playing in Série B for Goiás in 2021. At the age of 22, he scored 5 goals in 18 games last season. Already wearing the alvinegra colors, he said he was happy with the opportunity, and that the club’s restructuring process was essential for him to make the decision to play in Rio de Janeiro.

3 of 4 Striker Vinícius Lopes, new Botafogo reinforcement — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR Striker Vinícius Lopes, new Botafogo reinforcement — Photo: Vítor Silva/ BFR

The striker said he was very well received by his teammates, who made him feel at home, and already acclimated and highlighted his main characteristics:

– The players welcomed me, it seems I’ve been here for a long time. I believe I will score a lot of goals to help the team. I’m really strong and fast, I like getting the ball at speed. I play both on the right and on the left, but I like to play more centrally, as close to the goal as possible.

The former athlete from Goiás also praised the happiness of having already trained with the squad. He praised the club’s structure and lawn. He said he was feeling very good about his arrival in the new work environment and promised the fans that he will score many goals in 2022.

– Botafogo’s structure is very good and so is the field. The club has several goals to achieve and they will improve even more. I was happy to be able to train yesterday and already be introduced. I’m already feeling pretty good. By the time I get into the four lines, I believe I’ll score a lot of goals for the club.

In addition to the arrival of reinforcements, the club lives a busy week with the expectation of completing the negotiation of the purchase of SAF from Botafogo. The American investor, John Textor, landed this afternoon at Santos Dumont airport, and was welcomed by Alvinegro fans.

